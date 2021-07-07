Perry softball eyes playoff run, baseball shifts gears

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Bluejays baseball still has a couple of opportunities left in the regular season. Meanwhile, the Jayettes head into a conference matchup in hopes to advance to the regional semifinals for the second straight season. (Note: Events covered June 29-July 6)

Baseball (0-22)

While the scores have not been enough to get into the win column, Perry's recent games are a welcomed change compared to the previous couple of weeks' dry spells.

After a 13-3 loss to Greene County on June 25, the Bluejays had three more consecutive games with at least one run. Their success at the plate has really come down to two waves this season as Perry had a seven-game streak earlier in the season.

Overall for the season, eighth-grader Owen Myers has been the team's most prolific player as he leads the team with 13 hits, 16 total bases and six runs scored.

Softball (8-24)

The Jayettes experienced four straight senior nights in the past week including their own in a 9-2 loss to North Polk (13-12). They were at least able to crash the occasion at Des Moines North (0-32). Five players between Lydia Olejniczak, Kennedy Atwell, Macy Killmer, Kennedy Tunink and Addison Huntington each scored twice. Olejniczak and Huntington also had two hits for the team's lead along with Peyton Tunink, who had two RBI.

That win came June 29. Since then, Perry is on a four game losing streak heading into Thursday's quarterfinal matchup with Carroll (12-20). The Tigers won 4-0 just last week against the Jayettes but lost the first meeting 5-4 to Perry. Overall, the Tigers boast an average run differential of -1.1 compared to Perry's -3.4 margin. Carroll is led by one of the Raccoon River's most consistent batters in Chloe Gallegos who boast a .517 batting average.