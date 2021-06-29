Woodward-Granger baseball, softball look to rebound after shortened week

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Postseason baseball and softball is nearly here as district and regional assignments have been announced. The Hawks looked to smooth out any remaining rough edges over the past week of regular season action. (Note: Events covered from June 22-28)

Baseball (11-9)

The Hawks had a light week of action that kept their momentum built in the previous week from a pair of marquee teams at bay. Due to bad weather, their game against one of the top 1A schools, Martensdale-St Marys and later South Tama were cancelled, leaving Ogden (14-8) as the only game on the schedule for the past week. The Hawks won 5-3 on Monday night with Worth Henry picking up his third win of the season after throwing 6.1 innings.

Henry's been a key cog in the Hawks' bullpen along with sophomore Collin Nardini who boasts a 5-0 record and 0.76 ERA. He is the only pitcher in the WCAC who holds a ERA below one run and has at least four wins. In the same vein, Henry has added value on the base paths with 25 steals, ranked second in the conference. Christian Husmann ranks fourth with 21 swiped bags.

But this late in the season and the conference championship statistically out of reach, eyes are turned to district competition. The Hawks have been assigned to 2A-4 among ACGC, South Central Calhoun, Southeast Valley and Van Meter. Among that group, the Hawks rank fourth in runs scored and second in runs allowed.

Softball (4-22)

After making progress the past two weeks with a pair of wins and finding a number of new playmakers to lean on, Woodward was kept out of the win column in its three conference games in the last week. Van Meter (25-6) won 10-2, ACGC (14-13) won 9-7 and Ogden (6-25) won 7-1.

In that span, Lauren Rodgers, Chloe Houge and Allie Moore all had three game hitting streaks. Houge's streak actually dates back seven games starting with Saydel on June 19. She leads the team with 27 total hits this season.

As a team, Woodward's recent latest game against Ogden in the past week hopes to serve as a dress rehearsal with the Bulldogs. The Hawks will host the reigning state champs for the opening round in the 2A-4 regional bracket on July 6. W-G previously won 6-5 against Ogden on the Hawks' home diamond. The Hawks have also won the opening regional round the past two seasons.