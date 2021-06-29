Perry softball, baseball learn postseason assignments

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Bluejays and Jayettes have reached the final stretch of the regular season and had plenty to look back upon to make adjustments as postseason brackets have started to roll out. (Note: Events covered from June 22-28)

Baseball (0-19)

Perry saw a trio of the Raccoon River's top teams for the second time as Ballard (15-8), Winterset (13-8) and Gilbert (15-7) added another conference win to their extensive collection. Sandwiched between those game, Bluejays also lost 13-3 to Greene County (5-12). Kaelan Davis, Caden Steva and Dalton Scott each scored to put an end to a four-game scoreless streak.

Five more games remain in the regular season and the Bluejays now know who they'll be up against in substate action beginning July 16. Perry has drawn a tough card in 3A-5 with ADM, Boone, Clarke, Creston, Dallas Center-Grimes, Grinnell and Saydel for a change of pace compared to the last two seasons which resulted in early exits against Ballard. Of the group, Perry has already lost twice to Boone and ADM.

Softball (11-17)

Perry's week was highlighted by a miraculous game that saw two home runs lift the Jayettes over Madrid in this week's feature story. Surrounding that game, they saw considerable improvement on the road against Winterset (27-6) on Thursday in a 3-0 loss. The Huskies previously won 11-0 in the first meeting.

A rarity for Winterset, the Huskies didn't get on the board until the sixth inning when they went on a mini stampede for three runs as the defense behind Maci Tunink allowed just five hits. Tunink walked only one batter as well, limiting the power potential of one of the most prolific lineups in the state.

The Jayettes' postseason fate is quickly approaching as Perry learned it will host Carroll (11-17) on July 8 to open the 4A-3 regional round. They met earlier in the season where the Jays won 5-4. The teams are set to meet again on June 30.