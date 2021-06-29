Mahler-Moreno, Karolus break multiple Perry swim records

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry's youth swimmers enjoyed two events in the past couple of weeks at the McCreary Center. On June 15, the future Bluejays and Jayettes lost 350-276 to Guthrie County and notched a 334-218 win over Coon Rapids two days later.

Helping boost the team's overall success, a group of the young athletes wrote their names in the history books as a number of Perry swimmers broke program records.

Incoming junior Jaylene Karolus won with a time of 31.79 second in the 50 meter butterfly to take off .07 seconds the record set in 2013 by Laura Finneseth. Two days later, her time of 1:05.25 took 1.51 seconds off the 100 meter freestyle record set in 2018 by Breanna Penenger.

Down in the 13-14 year old girls group, Quin Mahler-Moreno took off more than a second from the 100 meter medley record held by Christina Dowd since 1998. She tied her record in the next meet. Like Karolus, her work wasn't done. She is now the team record-holder in the 50 meter breaststroke, once again dethroning Dowd's record set almost a decade before Mahler-Moreno was even born.

Beyond that two-hit combo, dozens more Perry swimmers left with individual victories and personal. Among the lengthy list were Dysen Deardorff with a clutch win against Guthrie in the 9-10 boys 25 meter backstroke by mere tenths of a second. In the same age group, Kilee Hughes also won the girls' race. Lillian Lucht notched a nearly three-second win in the 25 meter backstroke among the 8 & under girls.

Against Coon Rapids, Samuel Ridenour was the top finisher in the 15-18 boys 50 meter backstroke with a time of 37.90 seconds. In the 11-12 bracket Boomer Deardorff and Wilson Townes were milliseconds away from each other in the same event for a gold and silver finish. In the 8 & under group, Renaud Deardorff was the top finisher in the 50 meter freestyle.