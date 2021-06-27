Tunink, Olejniczak home runs lift Perry over Madrid softball

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry (7-19) left Madrid (9-17) with plenty to write home about Friday night after taking down the Tigers 6-2.

Back, Back, Gone

Tied up 0-0 through two innings, Perry pulled off a rare feat with two home runs in the third inning to take a four run lead. Shortstop Lydia Olejniczak kicked things off with a two-run shot for her second home run this season.

Then with two outs, first baseman Maci Tunink booked her career first round-tripper.

"I thought it'd be close. But either way, I got runners around the bases," Tunink said after the game. "I've been working a lot harder on my swing, trying to make contact and get runners around when we need them."

Tunink joins Olejniczak as the only two Jayettes to hit a home run as a freshman since 2016. The first baseman nearly had two dingers as she sent a fastball to the warning tracks in the fifth inning.

Hot Hands

Olejniczak's performance wasn't limited to just her momentum-shifting swing. The star sophomore went 4-for-4 at the plate with three RBI on two singles and a double to supplement her home run.

On the opposite end, pitcher Jayna Kenney had her best night in the circle as she fanned nine Tigers batters. That marks her new season-high. In the process, she logged her sixth win of the season and allowed just six runners on base and two earned runs.

Rough Ride

Madrid was put in a precarious situation as soon as two balls cleared the fence. The Tigers are now 0-3 in games allowing multiple home runs. It turned out to be the second-straight game after the previous night's loss to Pleasantville.

Overall, that makes fours straight losses for the black-and-orange as they haven't won since June 21 against Panorama. They'll look to shift gears against West Central Valley (9-14) on Monday.

Individually, Erica Bruns and Abby Dean each had two hits while Lexi Kockler earned a sixth inning hit.