Perry softball notches biggest win, Bluejays find individual success

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

Perry softball returned to a tough bill of conference action but found some breathing room again at a weekend tournament for a premier win. Meanwhile, Perry baseball is still on the prowl for its first win. (Note: Events covered June 15-21)

Baseball (0-15)

As the season progresses, Perry continues to put individual pieces in play to hopefully strike big in the future. Over the week's course of three Raccoon River Conference games, seven Bluejays registered a hit but never had more than four get on-base in a single night.

Eight-graders Owen Myers and Kane Killmer logged the team's lone hits in a 10-0 loss to Bondurant-Farrar (5-9) while Juan Hernandez, Kaelan Davis, Caden Steva and Carter Iben (2) found success against Carlisle (10-10). Davis and Myers along with Gavin Hegstrom safely found the base path in an 18-1 loss to Boone with Myers as the lone scorer.

Softball (6-17)

After a string of losses in conference play, the Jayettes packed up for Roland-Story's annual tournament where Perry notched its largest win of the season.

After scoring a season-best eight runs in the first inning, the Jayettes marched to a 15-0 win over Colo-Nesco (6-14). Not only was it the team's best performance overall, a number of underclassmen had career days as well. Taylor Atwell highlighted the scoresheet driving in four runs while Kassidy Atwell crossed through three times. Maci Tunink put in three innings of work from the circle and allowed only one Royal on base against 10 batters.

Perry's steam ran out against Mount Vernon (21-3), Roland-Story (15-5) and South Hamilton (8-12) as the Jayettes finished the weekend trip 1-3 overall.