Hawks baseball earns two ranked wins, softball’s young stars rise

Sean Cordy, Correspondent

Special to the Chief

The Hawks put together one of their best weeks of recent memory as Woodward-Granger baseball took down two of the state's premier programs to hopefully make some noise next month. (Note: Events covered June 15-21)

Baseball (10-9)

The Hawks had a week to remember for years to come after beating two ranked teams in No. 1 Van Meter and No. 4 Panorama.

Starting with the latter on June 15, Woodward held on to its second inning 2-1 lead over the Panthers (11-4) thanks to Collin Nardini's complete game that allowed just seven hits to the high-powered Panther offense. Five of their hits came from the highly recruited Taylor trio.

That game was immediately followed by a 7-4 loss to IKM-Manning (4-13) but that didn't stop the Hawks from coming back to split a doubleheader with Van Meter (15-5). Tied 2-2 through seven innings, the parallels were all too great to last year's thriller that ended in a tie game. Without Mother Nature getting involved, the Hawks put up four runs in the eighth frame to win 6-4. Full stats from both the win and the following 5-2 loss were not available.

This marks the first year since 2017 that Woodward has beaten both Panorama and Van Meter. The Hawks also won two games against West Central Valley (3-12) on Monday night.

Softball (4-19)

While the baseball team earned a pair of big conference W's, the softball team lost 11-8 to Panorama (9-13) and 10-0 against Van Meter (21-6). Ensuing losses to Saydel (15-7) and Grand View Christian (14-6) further dampened the week's slate until the Hawks split a doubleheader with West Central Valley (8-12) to gain some clout in the WCC on Monday.

After a 2-1 loss in the opening game, the Hawks turned around to toss a 9-6 win thanks to a trio of their youngest stars.

Establishing herself as the team's primary leadoff, eighth-grader Lauren Rodgers scored twice off as freshman Taylor Noah knocked in three hits, now third in the batting order after a big previous week. As a designated runner, eighth-grader Madison Rodgers put up two runs as well.

Pitcher Rian Jamison put in seven innings of work and allowed 11 hits with three strikeouts.