Perry youth swim team kicks off summer season with two road meets

Sean Cordy

Special to the Chief

Perry's youth swimmers put in work over the first half of the month with events against Sac City on June 5 and against Jefferson on June 10.

Over the weekend against Jefferson, Perry was narrowly beat 319-264 as the team picked up 21 individual and relay gold finishes. The future Bluejays and Jayettes won 335-222 against Sac City.

Chock-full of wins in the first meet, Perry’s stat sheet was filled with wins from its youngest swimmers like Kilee Hughes taking first place in the 25 yard butterfly and freestyle events in the 9-10 year old girls bracket. Among the nearly three dozen wins were Aleah Karolus in both the 100 medley, 50 butterfly and 50 free 11-12 year old events. In the 8 & under group, Lilian Lucht notched wins in the 25 fly and 25 backstroke.

Earning three of Perry’s top solo times at the Jefferson meet, Jaylene Karolus won both the 50 and 100 yard freestyle events. She clocked in at 26.06 and 57.31 seconds respectively. At her last competitive event at the 2020 state meet, she finished in 25.25 and 55.32 seconds. She additionally won the 50 butterfly with a time of 27.50 seconds.

Her high school teammate Sophia McDevitt won the 50 backstroke and breaststroke and 100 medley. Sam Ridnour also won a pair of events in the oldest age bracket. He edged out a win in the 100 free with a time of 1:00.54 and won the 50 breast in 33.63 seconds.

Moving into the 8 & Under bracket, Tiernee Cromwell had nearly a full second advantage in the girls 25 free while Renaud Deardoff finished 11 seconds ahead of his competition in the same event. He also won the 25 breast and butterfly. Staying in the same age bracket, Lillian Lucht had the top times in the 25 breast, 25 butterfly, 25 back and 50 freestyle.