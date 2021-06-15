Woodward baseball dominates Pleasantville, softball continues late surges

Sean Cordy

Special to the Chief

Woodward-Granger had a busy week of action to help both the baseball and softball teams find success and a blueprint for the future. (Note: Events covered from June 7-14)

Baseball (6-5-1)

Three is the magic number so far. That's the longest win streak the Hawks have been able to stitch together this season after following a 5-3 win over Madrid (3-10) with a doubleheader win against Pleasantville (7-11).

After taking down the Tigers on the road, head coach Mike Long said he was happy to see his team get aggressive at the plate as the Hawks scored all five runs in the first two innings. And while that was enough to pull away with a win after Colby Tague went six innings on the mound with six strikeouts and Collin Nardini closed with two K's, Long hopes to see the team continue to evolve the rest of their game.

On paper, the Hawks had their best performance of the season with a 10-1 and 16-5 win against the Trojans on June 10. The bats were particularly strong in the second performance as Woodward had individual innings of seven and eight runs to capture all the momentum.

Between the two games, Brody Nardini and Tanner Ramsey led the team with three hits. While the former was brought in for two runs, thanks to Ramsey's four seals, the freshman earned three trips back home. In the 16-5 win, Woodward was a perfect 11-of-11 on steal attempts.

Softball (3-14)

After earning their first win of the season the previous week against Ogden (2-17), the Hawks took advantage at their home tournament Friday and Saturday for a second win over the Bulldogs as well as a 5-1 win over Lewis Central (9-7).

Additionally, the Hawks had a close call with Perry (5-10) in a 5-3 loss. Down five runs after five innings, it was yet another case of W-G pulling together in the waning moments. It's a pattern that dates back two seasons and has shown itself again as showcased with the walkout win against Ogden, the 10 innings in Madrid and now the three-run comeback attempt in the sixth inning against Perry.

"It's good to know that we can rally back and show we're not flat," head coach Jessica Oros said. "But you want to see that every inning. One thing we talked about is that we need to fix consistently having that do-or-die approach."

Helping that late rally was a breakout performance from freshman Taylor Noah with two hits. Oros was highly complimentary not only of her performance but the determination and ambition she brings at practice to become a mainstay in the roster. Similarly, Chloe Houge led the team with three hits along with a run and RBI.