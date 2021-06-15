Perry softball rides hot streak, baseball makes big splash

Sean Cordy

Special to the Chief

Perry put another week in the rearview and found a number of big milestones along the way for both the baseball and softball teams. (Note: Events covered from June 7-14)

Baseball (0-11)

Still looking for their first win, the Bluejays had a performance that is practically unheard of at any level of play. After losing 13-3 to ranked Gilbert (9-4) the previous night, Perry hosted Carroll (8-6) for what turned into a pivotal slugfest on June 9.

As many games have started for the Jays, their conference rival made themselves at home with a big deficit right out of the gate with a 15-3 lead through three innings to threaten another game cut after four innings. Then Perry stepped up at the last possible moment for a four-run inning in the fourth inning to keep the game alive.

The Tigers responded with a giant 11 runs the following inning, making Perry's next three runs purely decorative in a 28-10 loss. While it came at the cost of a big loss, Perry's 10 runs are the program's most since 2019. Virtually everyone was involved in the scoring action with leadoffs Caden Steva and Juan Hernandez each having two runs and an RBI. Eighth-grader Owen Myers led the team with two hits, three RBI and one hit.

Perry followed up with a 24-2 loss to North Polk (8-4) and Bondurant-Farrar (4-7).

Softball (5-10)

After grabbing a W against rival Greene County (3-9), Perry tapped into a new mentality for the Jayettes' best run of the season. After a late surge, Perry overcame Carroll (9-12) for a 5-4 win midweek. Playing three games over the weekend at the Woodward-Granger tournament, the Jayettes won against both the Hawks (3-14) and reigning state champ Ogden (2-17). Even the 10-6 loss to Pleasantville (9-13) painted a good picture as Perry shined with an early 4-2 lead before the Trojans took the momentum.

After the tournament, head coach Tina Lutterman gave her whole team props for their steady improvement over the week but gave particular praise for Peyton Tunink sitting behind the plate, as well as a couple more key cogs on defense.

"Peyton has been stepping up. There have been nights where she has no passed balls and she's thrown out lots of runners stealing. We haven't had a catcher that's done that for a while," Lutterman said. "Taylor (Atwell) really stepped up today. Katherine West in center, she's a wall. And Aidyn Hood at the plate, she's our DP at the plate and I know I can count on her."

All of their forces combined to stave off a late Woodward comeback for a 5-3 win highlighted by Lydia Olejniczak and Jayna Kenney each grabbing three hits. The former crossed home twice while Kenney had an RBI and double. Tunink drove in two runs.