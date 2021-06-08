Woodward softball wins with walk-off, baseball wins doubleheader

Sean Cordy

Woodward-Granger baseball and softball wrote a couple of important chapters in their book after logging a couple of wins, including a walk-off win over a state champ. (Note: Games covered from June 1-7)

Baseball (3-4-1)

The Hawks picked up its first doubleheader sweep of the season with a 6-5 and 9-4 win over Interstate 35 (4-5) on the road June 3. Tied 4-4 through six innings in the second game, Woodward had its biggest scoring frenzy of the season with five runs in the final inning to pull out of the Roadrunners' reach.

Getting on base three times, Christian Husmann stole three bases and managed to score three runs. Colby Tague led the team with three hits and four total bases to help advance Husmann. Don David led the team with two RBI.

In the first game, Husmann led the team with two hits, two steals, and two runs. Brody Nardini drove in three runs and scored once himself for the majority of the team's production.

Softball (1-9)

Woodward-Granger found the win column for the first time this season in exciting fashion as Audrey Simmons hit a walk-off for a 7-6 win over reigning state champion Ogden (1-11). Full stats were not available at the time of writing.

Before the win against the Bulldogs, the Hawks flirted with the win column in 11-9 loss to Clarke (4-5) where the top of the order shined. Chloe Houge along with eighth-graders Lauren Rodgers and NataLeigh Herron each scored two runs. Rodgers led the way with three hits and two RBI while Herron produced two doubles and pitched five innings. Rodgers was also the only player to have a hit in all three games.

Over the next week, Woodward will become well-acquainted with Pleasantville (6-10) as the Pirates are on the schedule for a doubleheader and are at the Hawks' tournament along with Ogden, Lewis Central (6-3) and Perry (1-8).