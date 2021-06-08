Jayettes pick up dominant win, Perry baseball steps forward

Sean Cordy

Special to the Chief

With the teams getting acclimated to the intense conference schedule, Perry's softball and baseball teams both took important steps forward over the past week. (Note: Games covered from June 1-7)

Baseball (0-8)

Still looking for their first W, the Bluejays made strides in the second week of the season. After going scoreless through three games, Perry is on a five-game streak of putting up at least one run. As a consolation, the biggest nights have come against the biggest competition.

On June 1, the Bluejays scored two runs against No. 2 Roland-Story (Class 2A). Against No. 4 Gilbert (Class 3A), Perry crossed home plate three times.

After a two-hit performance against the Norsemen, eighth-grader Owen Myers was moved up to third in the batting order against Gilbert. His two runs scored co-leads the team this season along with Juan Hernandez and fellow incoming freshman Geren Kenney.

Softball (1-8)

Everything came together in a 13-1 win over Baxter (4-5) at Perry's home tournament on Saturday. Such a dominant performance puts the Jayettes' season in perspective.

Through the first six games, Perry played six teams ranked among the top 50 in the state according to the latest power index ratings. As a result, the Jayettes' window of opportunity has been marginal. They were finally unleashed against the Bolts and advanced to the championship against Van Meter (10-4) which the Bulldogs won 7-2.

Perry was moving along at a nice pace early on against Baxter with a 6-1 lead through three innings. Then a magical seven runs in the fourth inning put the Bolts in an insurmountable hole. Macy Killmer, Lydia Olejniczak, and Kathryn West led the team with two hits. Despite such a high-scoring affair, the only extra-base hit was Peyton Tunink's double. Kennedy Tunink and Maci Tunink led the team with two runs each.