State track 2021: Perry, Woodward-Granger athletes compete in Day 1

Dallas County area schools had a busy first day of the 2021 Iowa High School State Track Meet hosted at Drake Stadium on Thursday that included two landmark championships from ADM and Van Meter. (School results listed alphabetically)

ADM (Boys)

Nate Mueller added one more medal to his collection as the multi-cross country state champ pulled up to the 3200 meter finish line in 9:13.84 for gold. He only slipped out of first place by a fraction of a second on laps two and three. Later on, he'd help Alex Dvorak, Clay Gustafson and Nathan Royer take second in the 4x800 relay.

Tate Stine-Smith also added points to the Tigers' total as his 5-foot-11 high jump landed him sixth place while Vince Benetti took 20th at 5-foot-9. Running solo, Brevin Doll qualified for the 200 meter dash finals with a best time of 22.37 seconds.

ADM (Girls)

Geneva Timmerman had a nice workout as she took fifth place in the 3000 meter with a time of 10:15.18 and would later run in the 4x800 with Julia Case, Jada Louvan and Holly Mattes for 12th place. They were in fifth place through five laps.

Dallas Center-Grimes (Boys)

Aidan Ramsey came a mere seconds from giving the Mustangs a state championship in their first event of the day. Coming in seeded seventh in the 3200 meter run, Aidan Ramsey stayed at the front of the pack with ADM's Nate Mueller, with more than five seconds between over the two miles. Ramsey would run his fastest lap over the last 400 meters for a time of 9 minutes 16.90 seconds to finish just three seconds behind the top-ranked Mueller.

Later on the track, Zach Brand and Tonny Tarwo laced up for the 100 meter dash preliminary heats. While Brand came in with the higher seeding, it was Tarwo that qualified to run again Saturday with a time of 11.40 seconds in eighth place. The 4x110 hurdle team of Luke Busby, Kyle Snyder, Kieran Shawhan and Zach Smid also qualified in eighth place at 1:02.57.

Down on the field, DCG saw Brody Burgher (142-feet-8) and Gavin Rupp (137-feet-9) take 14th and 19th place in the discus, both outperforming their seedings.

DCG's 4x800 relay team of Tate McDermott, Owen Pries, Jack Every and Caleb Powell also climbed the ladder from 22nd to 17th place with a time of 8:32.75.

Dallas Center-Grimes (Girls)

Kileigh Lachacz had enough in the tank to get the Mustangs on the scoreboard as she took eighth place in the discus with a throw of 122-feet-10. She was the only underclassmen to place in the event.

The team of Grace Mikota, Hannah Little, Miranda Muhlstein and Megan Sterbenz also contributed with a fourth place in the 4x800 relay. Running solo in the 400 dash, Meredith McDemott placed 22nd and the shuttle relay took 21st.

Perry (Girls)

After posting her career-best time of 1:03.42 to soar up the leaderboard and qualify for the state meet, Kennedy Tunink dug deep to run a 1:03.07 for 20th place on Thursday to cap her track career.

Van Meter (Boys)

In four events for the day, the Bulldogs' peaked with a fourth place qualifying time in the shuttle hurdle relay. Taking .04 off their previous record, the team of Ben Gilliland, Taylor Birks, Casey Trudo and Ryan Fisher will run again Saturday morning.

Rounding out the boys' day, Carter Durflinger placed 21st in the long jump and Ethan Fisher took 10th in the shot put.

Van Meter (Girls)

Hearts were racing as Van Meter chased down its first-ever track title. After the first leg of the Class 2A 4x800 relay, Mary Kelly had the Bulldogs in a competitive spot in fifth place. Then Maya Herman, Norah Matt, and Clare Kelly kicked it into high gear.

With each running a sub-2:26, Van Meter held on to the lead the rest of the way for a time of 9:42.02, blowing 13 seconds off their best time of the season.

The Bulldogs also earned points with Herman's seventh place finish in the 400 dash in 59.62 seconds, her first time under a minute. Zoie Vaught's 16-foot-8.25 long jump also netted seventh place, marking yet another personal record. Eden Moore ran in both the 100 and 200 meter dash prelims but placed outside the top eight at ninth and 11th.

Woodward-Granger (Boys)

Virtually everyone's jumps were down in Thursday's wet conditions. Dylan Bird was no exception as he placed 18th in the Class 2A long jump with a distance of 19-feet-7. His qualifying distance of 21-foot-5.25 would have placed fifth. Even state champ Cooper DeJean of OABCIG saw his distance fall by nearly a half foot.

The Hawks will next run the 4x200 preliminary round on Friday at 10:20 a.m.

Woodward-Granger (Girls)

Of the 24 qualifiers in the Class 2A 100 and 200 meter dashes, only 12 qualified in both. Of those, only three were freshmen. That put Woodward's Mylee Lisle in rare company as she placed 24th in the 100 (13.78 seconds) and 23rd in the 200 (27.88).