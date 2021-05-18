Woodward-Granger sends multiple athletes to state track, girls golf advances

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Spring sports have come and gone. But for a select few Hawks, Woodward-Granger aims to make a postseason run in the upcoming days. (Note: Events covered from May 11-17)

Track (Girls)

Mylee Lisle will get one more chance to write her name in Woodward-Granger's record book after qualifying for the state track meet in the 100 and 200 meter dash.

Two weeks ago, the freshman sprinter was .01 seconds away from the 200 meter dash record. Even though her time dropped almost a second at the state qualifying, Lisle made the top 24. Should she match or break the school record this time — against qualifying times — Lisle would place ninth. In the 100 dash, Lisle clocks in at the 21st seed.

"For a freshman to come in and get into state in the 100 and 200 meter sprints is really impressive and pretty rare," head coach Andrew Hopper said. "I'm really proud of all the work that she put in this year to get there."

Track (Boys)

Writing his name down on the boys' ticket, Dylan Bird recorded a personal long jump record of 21-feet-5.25. As the 10th seed, the junior would have qualified even without the four inch boost. After improving his distance the past two meets, his trajectory has him looking to claim top eight placement.

"It was great to see a kid like him who really wanted to get to state get there," Hopper said. "I was proud of how he really turned it up the second half of the season and put in some great jumps at the end."

While Bird knew he qualified at the meet, he had to wait til the morning to learn his 4x200 meter relay team of Worth Henry, Christian Husmann and Dylan McCaulley also qualified with an at-large bid. The four come in with 20th fastest time

"We had some bumps and injuries along the way," Hopper wrote. "But we ran well in a really competitive district and were lucky enough to sneak in."

Golf (Girls)

The Hawks live to fight another day as Woodward-Granger placed second at the regional event in Panorama on May 17 to earn a seat at the next round May 24 in Neola.

Ava Petersen and McKenna Carroll each shot a 110 for the day to place seventh overall. W-G was the only other school besides first place Van Meter that had two top-eight performances.

Golf (Boys)

Hosting the sectional round on May 14, the Hawks were on their A-game that cut off 20 strokes for their season-best performance as a team. That was good for fourth place behind qualifiers and conference foes Des Moines Christian and Van Meter.

The season's not officially over yet, as Coby Peters' sixth place, 81 stroke performance netted him a spot at the May 20 district round in West Marshall.