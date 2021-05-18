Perry's Tunink qualifies for state, soccer teams notch wins

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

As the regular season winds down, Perry looks to pick up the pace in postseason action in the upcoming week. (Note: Events covered from May 11-17)

Track (Girls)

Perry won't be locked out of Drake Stadium thanks to Kennedy Tunink qualifying for this year's state track meet.

Running a new career-best of 1:03.42 for third place at the qualifying meet on May 13 in Carlisle, Tunink earned herself an at-large bid as the No. 19 seed in the Class 3A 400 meter dash. She finished in 1:05.64 at the previous week's conference meet.

With automatic qualification awarded to first and second place, sophomore sprinter Lydia Olejniczak was the next-closest at a bid as she finished fifth in the 100 meter dash with a time of 13.73 seconds. The qualification cutoff this year was 13.41 seconds.

Track (Boys)

Perry's season came to an end as the Bluejays' state qualifying site was dominated by Dallas Center-Grimes, Carlisle, ADM and Winterset for the bulk of qualifiers on May 13. Placed seventh of eight teams, the Bluejays' individual finishes were not available at the time of writing.

Soccer (Girls)

The conference scale tipped both ways for the Jayettes over the past week as they both won and lost in shutout fashion.

Up against Boone (2-10) on May 11, Perry (3-12) circled the wagon with a 4-0 win over the Toreadors. Unlike most of the Jayettes' games where Layna Depping is responsible for most of the goals, it was a team effort that saw one goal apiece from Depping, Yamilet Ortega and Kailey Crawford plus a team goal.

The same could not be said against the Gilbert (9-6) on May 13 as Perry became the ninth team Gilbert has held to zero points.

Soccer (Boys)

Due to a weather cancellation on Monday against Des Moines Lincoln (5-9), Perry will look to take a potential season-long win streak into the postseason.

Winning the previous two games against Boone (2-12) and Gilbert (9-8), the Bluejays are rolling on all cylinders and attacking from all angles as six players have found the net.

A win on May 18 against Carroll (4-11) would extend the Bluejays to three straight wins before heading to Humboldt (14-2) for substate action.