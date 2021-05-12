W-G's Lisle, Bird boost state track odds, golf heads to regionals

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The regular season is officially in the books. Now sights are on getting the most out of the upcoming state qualifying events thanks to a number of personal records over the last week. (Note: Events covered from May 4-10)

Golf (Girls)

Before taking on regional competition on May 17, the Hawks found themselves third in a four-team race on May 7 where Emma Greiner, Ava Petersen, Lindsay Mescher, Rian Jamison and McKenna Carroll all outperformed their season averages.

On the whole, Emily Trewet appears on the cusp of being one of the eight regional finalists in Panora. She ranks 10th in combined average. Under the right circumstances, Petersen has also made moves to climb the ladder as her 18-hole low of 103 ranks eighth, placing her right on the bubble of a qualifying finals bid.

Golf (Boys)

The regular season has come and gone after the Hawks' last three meets over the week. After placing seventh at the ten-team WCAC meet on May 5, the Hawks finished on a string of high notes with a season nine-hole low of 181 against Ogden and Madrid on May 7. The next day, Woodward registered an 18-hole score of 387.

Over those last pair of meets, Trey Lettow set the team's nine-hole low of 38. That ranks seventh among the 56 boys expected at the district meet on May 14 in Woodward. Comparatively, Lettow's adjusted average ranks 14th while Coby Peters ranks eighth to lead the Hawks' chances at sectionals.

Track (Girls)

Competing against Madrid and conference champ Van Meter, which could both very well win a number of state titles, Woodward-Granger landed in ninth place at the WCAC meet on May 4.

The Hawks' fortunes could very well change in the next couple of years considering the success among the underclassmen. Among freshmen and sophomores alone, Mylee Lisle and Cadence Klocke would have placed among the top four in four events.

Overall, Klocke placed sixth overall in the 800 meter run with her new record of 2:55.47. Lisle placed fourth in the 100 meter dash and fifth place in the 200 and 400 meter events.

She would set her record of 26.76 seconds in the 200 dash three days later in Ogden. Just .01 seconds from the school record, she unofficially ranks 17th among Class 2A. A repeat performance at Thursday's qualifying meet could potentially send Lisle to state.

Track (Boys)

Woodward heads into state qualifiers after taking eighth place at the WCAC meet headline by Dylan Bird's performance as the team's lone champion.

With a new record of 21-foot-1.5, Bird won the long jump by nearly a full foot over Van Meter's Carter Durflinger. That pushed Bird into the top 20 in Class 2A. Like Lisle, that puts him on the bubble of state qualification. He'll need to either place among the top two at the district event or be among the next eight distances among the entire class for an at-large.