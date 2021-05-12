Perry golfers hit new marks, soccer mounts comeback

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Golf (Girls)

The Jayettes can rest easy knowing Monday's conference meet was the best work they had done as a team this season. Placed eighth of the nine teams at the Raccoon River Conference meet on Monday, everyone else brought their A-game as well.

Perry clocked in at 456 strokes as a team. The season's previous low was 460 at the end of April in Woodward. Full individual results were not available at the time of printing.

Golf (Boys)

Like the girls team, Perry was able to chip away at its score among steep competition. In 10th place, Perry's 451 was a two-stroke improvement over its previous low and chopped off 30 strokes from the last time the Bluejays went a full 18 rounds.

Cole Nelson highlighted Perry's scorecard with 102, a 15 stroke improvement. Dalton Scott was next in line at 105.

Track (Girls)

Over in Bondurant on May 6, the Jayettes found themselves slotted in the final spot of the new 10 team format. Full standings and results were not available at the time of printing.

Track (Boys)

If it wasn't already clear, the Raccoon River Conference is one of the strongest districts in the state. With dozens of potential state qualifiers surrounding the Bluejays, Perry was only afforded one point as the 4x800 team took eighth place at the RRC meet.

For comparison, if Perry joined the Heart of Iowa this season instead of 2022, that same relay team would have placed fourth. And on an individual level, Perry's standouts like Fithawi Andemichael would have a larger platform as he would rank among the top five in both the mile and two-mile run.

Comparisons aside, Perry found solace in continuing to improve upon the start of the season. Caden Steva yet again found a new PR in the 200 meter dash at 27.40 seconds as did Riley Crawford at 28.50 seconds. Gannon Meis took over the team's top 800 meter slot at 2:21.46.

Soccer (Boys)

Having already beaten Kuemper Catholic (6-9) this season, Perry (4-10) winning 2-1 over the Knights comes as little surprise at the tournament in Nevada on May 8. While that marks two wins against Kuemper, it also marked the first game this season in which Perry overcame a halftime deficit.

Down 1-0, Deshawn Salcedo and Omar Jaimes mounted the comeback, each scoring once. Jaimes' was his first-ever high school goal.

In addition to the Kuemper game, Perry lost the day's other two matches against Nevada (10-4) and Gilbert (3-0) in shutouts. (Note: Perry's girls team did not have events over the covered time)