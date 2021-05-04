Jayettes track sets best mark since 2008, Bluejay throwers improve

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry had a relatively light week of events but was nonetheless highlight-worthy with fresh faces making late-season improvements. (Note: Events covered April 27-May 3)

Track (Girls)

In the last track meet before the conference meet on May 6, the Jayettes climbed to fourth of six teams at the April 27 invite at ADM. Between the Tigers, DCG and Boone, there were dozens of potential state qualifiers that helped push Perry's girls to new heights.

None were more primed than the 4x400 meter relay team of Kenney Tunink, Jaylene Karolus, Ashley Cerna and Lydia Olejniczak. In third place behind DCG and ADM, the group clocked a 4 minute 24.84 second finish for Perry's fastest time since 2008. Tunink also hit her best of 1:03.85 in the solo 400 for second place.

That relay team proved to have quite the group looking to rise to the occasion as Olejniczak hit PRs in the 100, 200 and 400 events. Cerna set three of her records as well and Tunink notched records in four events.

Track (Boys)

The Bluejays have consistently raised their bar from meet-to-meet running on the track and that continued April 29 at Dallas Center-Grimes with seven personal records set in running events.

Among the top finishes, Dominic Miller climbed to the top of Perry's leaderboard with 12.63 seconds in the 100 meter dash. But it was the team's production in the throwing events where the Bluejays made the most progress. Of the seven throwers, five set personal records in either or both the shot put and discus.

Alan Gomez now holds the team's best shot put mark of 32-feet-8 (just eight inches over Pablo Calderon) while Tony Roe reached 82-feet in the discus.

Soccer (Girls)

Jennifer Ramos made her mark with two goals as she singlehandedly avoided consecutive shutouts as Perry (2-10) lost 5-1 to Des Moines Christian (8-2) and 3-1 (5-6).

Soccer (Boys)

The Bluejays (3-7) turned one win into three as Perry took down Ballard (1-8) and Indianola (1-8) after beating Kuemper Catholic the previous week.