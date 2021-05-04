Woodward track teams combine for win, girls golf hosts conference

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

With both the girls and boys taking second place on April 27 at their home track meet, Woodward-Granger left as the night's combined winner with 277 points. Greene County finished in second place with 265 combined points. Get up to speed with the full details of the week. (Note: Activities covered April 27-May 3)

Track (Girls)

While points were found across the board, Woodward's greatest impact came from its youngest stars. Not only did freshman Mylee Lisle continue her ascension with third place finishes in both the 100 and 400 meter dashes, fellow freshmen Cadence Klocke placed third in the 800 meter run (3 minutes 3.39 seconds) and Georgia Simmons earned third in the long jump (13-feet-1).

In Boone two days later, Woodward placed third of six teams, largely following the same blueprint and finding improvements where possible. One of the biggest leaps forward, Lisle took two seconds off her previous 400 time (1:05.07) and one second in the 200 (27.68 seconds). Simmons jumped an extra foot in the long jump as well.

Track (Boys)

The Hawks had a more difficult path to points in Boone where all but one event was won by the Toreadors or Webster City. That honor went to W-G's Christian Husmann in the 200 meter dash with his new season-best 23.87 seconds, breaking his previous record of 24.01 from Tuesday.

Elsewhere, like the girls team, it was a string of underclassmen that made the biggest splash. Sophomore Carsten Wright took third and fourth place respectively in both the 3200 meter (11:02.91) and 1600 meter (5:09.36) as he progressively increases his pace. A pair of freshmen, Cooper Thielen's 58.09 seconds also set his new record for fourth place while Nick Reese took fifth at 1:01.47.

Golf (Girls)

After multiple conference meets throughout the regular season, the Hawks played host for the WCAC tournament. Playing a full 18 at the Woodward Golf Club, the results largely followed previous results as the Hawks finished in fourth place with a score of 432.

They hold an average score of 433 this season, ranked fourth in the conference. Ranked at the top of the conference all season, Van Meter took first place with a 355.

Individually, Ava Petersen walked out with the Hawks' low of 105 for the day, tied for 11th. Emma Greiner and Emily Trewet were close to the pack with 108.