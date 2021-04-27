Woodward golf grabs two wins, track team makes improvements

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

It was a lighter week for Woodward-Granger athletics without a girls track meet before the Hawk Relays on April 27. But there was still a multitude of personal victories to keep the momentum moving forward. (Note: Activities covered April 20-26)

Track (Boys)

The boys squad saw a steady stream of improvements on April 22 at the West Central Valley's Relays. Overall, 15 personal records were set (Note: Times were hand-timed).

Topping the list with three individual PRs, Worth Henry set new marks in the 100 meter dash (12.35 seconds), 400 dash (57.24) and the long jump (17-foot-9). He also helped the 4x100 and 4x200 teams break their own records along with Dylan Bird, Christian Husmann and Dylan McCaulley.

Also setting multiple bests, Carsten Wright hit new lows in the 1600 (5:07.24) and the 3200 (11:08.43). He ranks 13th and 16th among Class 2A sophomores, respectively.

Golf (Girls)

Woodward decided it would like to own Panorama's course this season as the Hawks won back-to-back meets in the past week in Panora. They first won a 238-247 dual against the Panthers on April 22 and followed up with another W on April 26 against four West Central Activities Conference teams thanks to a season-best 213 score on nine holes.

In the first meet, Emily Trewet and Emma Grenier tied at the top with scores of 53. At the meet Monday, three Hawks notched a 53 or better. Trewet (51), Ava Petersen (52), Lindsay Mescher (53) took places 2-4 as Kristen Roe (50) of Pleasantville took the top prize. Trewet's new low puts her among the conference's top 10 scores thus far this season.

Golf (Boys)

The Hawks had their busiest stretch of the season after going three straight days with an event from April 22-24. First was the team's second conference meet in Panorama, falling to third of three teams Thursday. Woodward followed up with a 183-188 loss at Roland-Story and lastly on Saturday in Perry, took fourth place among five teams on 18 holes.

Though the final tallies landed in the opponents' favor all week, Coby Peters continues to stand out among any crowd as he set a new nine-hole personal best 40 strokes against Roland. That is tied for ninth in the conference. His 86 strokes on Perry's full course also tops Woodward's charts thus far.

Prior to Peters' big showing, Trey Lettow was the star of the show Thursday with 43 strokes on Lake Panorama.