Perry girls track hit new marks, boy soccer grabs first win

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry saw a number of improvements over the course of the previous week. Here’s all the biggest happenings in Bluejay and Jayette activities. (Note: Activities covered April 20-26)

Track (Girls)

The Jayettes had one of their best overall performances this season as Perry took sixth place with 33 points among the crowd of nine in Webster City on April 22. Comparatively, they finished seventh of eight with 25 points in Ogden to start the year.

Making that all possible were 10 placements within the top five. Reaching peak performances, sophomore Taylor Atwell cruised to her best mark of 17.68 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles for second place. She'd also set a new best in the 100 dash (14.61 seconds) alongside fourth and fifth place Lydia Olejniczak (13.73 seconds) and Kennedy Tunink (14.10 seconds) with their top performances.

Jaylene Karolus also set her new season-low of 11:56.50 in the 3000 meter run. She only fell behind two of the state's top 50 runners.

Previously scheduled to compete in Newton on April 23, Perry's boys team had an extended break and will next appear April 27 in Carlisle.

Soccer (Girls)

Perry (2-7) lost both of its conference games over the past week as Bondurant-Farrar (4-4) walked away with a 4-4 win on April 20 and Ballard (3-3) took April 26's game 4-0.

While scores over the past couple of weeks have largely favored the Jayettes' opponents, Layna Depping has made a name for herself. Among the entire state, the senior's 11 goals rank 21st overall. And with a 61.1 percent shot on goal rate, ranks among the top 10 in scoring efficiency.

Soccer (Boys)

The Bluejays (1-7) found pay dirt with a 5-2 win over Kuemper Catholic (3-3) on April 23. Beyond being the team's first win of the season, it was Perry's largest success on almost every account.

In the last five games, Perry combined for a total of four goals. And it wasn't common for Kuemper to give up points so easily as the Knights allowed just 1.8 goals per game prior to the loss.

Individual stats were not available at the time of writing.

Golf (Girls)

The Jayettes had their hands full Monday hosting the Witmer-Dunphy Coed Invitational. Playing their best nine rounds of the season, Perry (221) took third place behind Gilbert (177) and North Polk (201). West Central Valley (240) finished last.

As a whole, Perry made leaps and bounds from their previous outing of 242 against Carroll. Without a track meet to attend, Kennedy Tunink led the team with a 52 to place ninth overall. Addison Huntington placed 10th with a 53 to tie her season-low.