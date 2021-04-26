Perry boys golf faced with tough challenge against Gilbert, ADM

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The Perry boys golf team hosted its third event of the season, this time for a full round of 18 against a slate of ADM, Carlisle, Gilbert and Woodward-Granger on Saturday.

Gilbert won with a staggering score of 291 while ADM took second place with a 312 score. Woodward-Granger and Perry fell behind the rest of the pack at 396 and 481 respectively.

Stiff competition

Simply put, Gilbert is inevitable. The Tigers have been an absolute dynamo this season, winning every invite, triangular and quad this season.

So it was no surprise when Perry head coach Adam Kealhofer rattled off the morning's winners headlined by the top three individual scores highlighted by Brock Snyder's flawless 66 stroke performance. At six under par, that set the new solo record in the state thus far. He ranks third with an average score of 71.7. His teammates Spencer Clatt (72) and Bryce Malchow (75) collected silver and bronze respectively.

"The experience those guys have. They're playing every day," Kealhofer said. "All the guys have like 20 tournaments lined up for the summer already."

Aiming for better

As everyone was heading to the parking lot, Perry's Zach Darr took time to catch Kealhofer's ear. After shooting below his season average for the day, Darr was anxious for feedback on how to improve.

Kealhofer relayed rather than see Darr continue his improvement on the putting green or off the tee, he'd like to see him let loose more and "stop thinking about it so much" and just enjoy the game that he's only become more passionate about over the past three years.

In the same vein, Kealhofer referred to how strong Gilbert is. Most improvement for young players comes in the offseason. With that in mind, sophomore Caden Heck (114) stood out among Perry's roster with the day's top mark. Cole Nelson didn't stray too far with a 117 score.

Heads up

Despite performances at the bottom ranks of the overall scores, Kealhofer made note of the resilience and mentality the team has. He particularly highlighted freshman Kain Killmer.

"Kain just has the best attitude [you could hope for]," Kealhofer said. "He hits a bad shot? He'll try on the next one. Doesn't let it get to him. But they're all pretty level-headed."

The Perry boys team took on multiple schools during a co-ed invitational on Monday. Their next opportunity comes May 4 in Ogden.