Perry soccer looks for rebound, track sees group of improvements

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Soccer (Girls)

Following two shutout wins the previous week, the Jayettes (2-5) suffered three consecutive losses. Gunning for a conference championship, Winterset (2-1) dished a 7-0 loss Tuesday, April 13.

While the next two games at the Newton tournament Saturday also avoided the win column, Perry at least avoided consecutive games without a goal. The last time the Jayettes was shut out twice in a row came in May 2017.

After trailing 1-0 at halftime, Perry lost 4-1 to a Van Meter (5-1) team hot on a five-game win streak, and narrowly lost 4-3 to Des Moines Lincoln (2-3).

Soccer (Boys)

The Perry boys (0-6) had a light week of action with just one game in the past week. While the 5-3 loss Tuesday, April 13 to Winterset (3-4) continues the team's losing streak, it was the team's highest-scoring performance to date.

Sophomore Anthony Chavez led the way with two goals on three shots while senior Abner Rivera chipped in the additional goal.

Track (Girls)

With Monday's meet in Greene County canceled due to the cold snap, the Jayettes will be in full prep mode for two weeks to build upon their last performance Monday, April 12 at Carroll. It was on the Tigers' track where Perry set eight personal season records, half coming from distance standout Jaylene Karolus and hurdler Taylor Atwell.

Finishing with a time of 12 minutes 3.64 seconds, Karolus took first prize in the 3000 meter run. In third place, she also improved to 2:40.50 in the 800.

A sophomore, Atwell had her best finish and time of the season with 17.52 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles and again set a new best of 1:24.28 in the 400. Her time in the 100 is Perry's best mark since 2011 as she climbs toward Jessi Eide's record of 16.49 seconds in 2010.

Sticking with the bloodline, freshman Kassidy Atwell ran her fast time in the 100 meter dash this season at 14.71 seconds, a half-second better than Taylor's PR.

Track (Boys)

At the co-ed event in Carroll, the Bluejays continued to prove its strength is their stamina as their two top-three finishes came in distance events.

Sophomore runner Fithawi Andemichael had third-place finishes in both the 800 meter (2:25.44) and 3200 (11:18.24), still chasing down his records set at the team's first meet. As the anchor of the 1600 medley relay along with Caden Steva, Jeanlukas and Juan Hernandez, the group finished with a new record of 4:18.29.

On an individual basis, a total of 10 personal records were set. Topping Perry's charts overall, Pablo Calderon threw a new best 71-foot-6 discus.

Golf (Girls)

The Jayettes had one of their best overall outings as a unit Thursday, April 15. Perry finished second with a team score of 238, sandwiched between North Polk (234) and Saydel (239).

At the head of Perry's success was Kennedy Tunink (54), who notched her second solo win of the season after previously notching 48 strokes on the front nine on Ballard's green to start the season. Tunink's 53.5 strokes adjusted 9-hole average now ranks 12th in the Raccoon River Conference.

Freshman Addison Huntington (58) was next in line Thursday for Perry. Her season-adjusted score ranks ninth among RRC freshman while teammate Kaylee Wuebker sits 10th.

Golf (Boys)

Taking a short drive down the highway for the team's first-round of 18 this season, the Bluejays took eighth place among eight teams Thursday, April 15 at Woodward. Dalton Scott held the team's top score of 104.