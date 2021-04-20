Woodward girls track continues experimenting, golf wins first event

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Track (Girls)

More pieces began to fall in place for Woodward's young roster at Thursday's meet in Ogden. Against a field of eight teams, the Hawks finished seventh with 31 points.

"We're still moving a lot of things around," head coach Andrew Hopper said at the meet. "Kind of a work in progress where we want to put kids in the right position to be successful or get where we want them to be at."

While points were at a premium, freshman Mylee Lisle continues to stand out as her 16.5 points contributed over half of the team's final tally. Individually, she won the 200 meter dash (27.79 seconds) and took third in the 100 meter (13.34 seconds), narrowly losing to state hopefuls Ella Santi and Olivia Tollari.

"It's been good. I've done a lot better but getting a better time than I have in the past is exciting," Lisle said. "Plus, because I'm a freshman and I got first place in the 200, that's really exciting."

Among freshmen, Lisle's season-best marks rank first among Class 2A runners in the 200 and ranks third in the 100. Considering that dominance, Hopper said he expects Lisle will add more events to her repertoire in the future.

Woodward's next-top contributor was Mollie Frost with a fourth-place finish in the 100 meter hurdles (18.42 seconds). Cela Hill took fifth-place in the 400 meter dash (1:11.60).

Golf (Boys)

The pendulum swung both ways as the Hawks in the team's first two 18-hole outings. Both on the green at the Woodward Golf Club, the Hawks won with a team score of 384 on April 13 in a quad event led by Coby Peters' 89 and Trey Lettow's 91 to take second and third.

Two days later, Woodward dropped its team scored down to 363 but against a stiff slate of competition, managed just sixth place of eight teams. Peters once again held the team's top mark at 86 strokes while Colby Tague stepped up with 90 for the day.

Golf (Girls)

Woodward's girls won their first meet of the season April 13 as the Hawks edged out Ballard by three strokes with a final tally of 436 strokes in the team's first full round of action. Overall, the Hawks possessed three of the top six scores between Ava Petersen (105), Emily Trewet (105), and Rian Jamison (112).