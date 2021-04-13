Woodward's Peters leads golf win, track sees rising performances

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Track (Girls)

After the annual Cavanaugh Relays were postponed due to the spell of bad weather April 8, for the first time in a week, Woodward-Granger hit the track Monday for the Carroll Coed Invitational. Against a spread of eight teams, the Hawks girls took seventh-place as a team.

"We had a few good things happen and are slowly making progress. We are still a young team," head coach Andrew Hopper said. "But both the boys and girls are very hungry and want to be successful this year."

Hopper also specifically mentioned the progress the 4x100 and 4x200 relay teams have made so far. With a time of 56.37 seconds, the 4x100 team of Chloe Houge, Alex Mehrhoff, Mollie Frost, and Mylee Lisle took fourth place. The nearly identical 4x200 team (with Allie McCord in place of Frost) placed third with a 2:00.26 time.

As the relay teams' anchor, Lisle had a strong solo performance and took second place with 28.17 seconds in the 200 meter dash. Just a freshman, her previous best time of 27.44 seconds ranks third among Hawks since 2008.

Track (Boys)

For the boys team, the Hawks took fifth place largely thanks to the mid-distance and distance performers.

"Carsten Wright started with a little bit of an injury, but is coming along nicely," Hopper said. "Our sprint relays on the boys side are all being competitive with the competition, and I'm glad to see we are making progress."

Wright placed fourth with a time of 5:15.06 in the 1600 meter run for the team's peak distance performance. Meanwhile, sprinter and jumper Worth Henry was another primary contributor with his fourth place 19-foot-3 long jump and fifth place 12.11 second 100 meter dash. Dylan McCauley took fifth with 12.12 seconds. Christian Husmann also took fourth place in the 200 meter dash (24.77 seconds).

Ultimately, it was Jack Meusberger's second place 39-foot-5 shot put throw that gave Woodward its biggest boost in the the final standings.

Golf (Girls)

Hosting Pleasantville (229 strokes) and Earlham (235) for some West Central Activities Conference action, the Hawks (232) took second place Monday while riding the coattails of two of the top individual performers.

On the 35-par front-nine, WG's Emily Trewet (56) was the afternoon's runner-up behind Pleasantville's Kristen Roe (50). Rian Jamison (57) took third while Emma Greiner (59) took fifth, giving the Hawks three of the top-five performers overall.

Golf (Boys)

The boys team had even more success as a team as the Hawks (195) were seven strokes above the rest of the competition Monday.

Coby Peters put the team on his back with 41 strokes after hitting par or better on four holes. Of the 22 golfers on the green, his birdie on hole eight was the only one of the day.

Colby Tague (51) in eighth place was the next-best performer, while Trey Lettow (53) took 12th.