Perry girls soccer rebounds, Olejniczak highlights track success

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Soccer (Girls)

Fortunes changed for Perry (2-2) after losing the first two games of the season as the Jayettes won back-to-back shutouts with a 10-0 showcase April 9 at Greene County (0-2) and an 8-0 win April 12 hosting Des Moines North (0-4).

Against Greene County, senior Lanya Depping led the charge with three goals while a trio of players — Kailey Crawford, Jazmin Herandez and Pauline Galindo — each netted two goals. Criz Gomez added one more to the bottom line. The Jayettes have now combined for a 27-0 advantage over the Rams over the past three contests.

The Jayettes were once again led by Depping with three goals against North with two goals apiece added by Crawford and another added by Galindo. Jennifer Ramos scored twice as well for her first goals of the season.

Soccer (Boys)

After the season's first two games slipped through their fingers, the Bluejays (0-5) continued its season with three more losses with scoring coming at a premium.

Still early in the season, this string of struggles could be an outlier of the schedule. ADM (4-1) is well on its way to another Raccoon River title. North Polk (1-2) and Marshalltown (4-1) also look to return to the state tournament. Schedules don't get much more difficult than that.

Golf (Girls)

Perry's girls golf team saw live action for the first time of the season with two events April 6 and April 8.

The Jayettes placed fourth among four teams at Ballard's home course with a score of 256. Norwalk (208) won as a team while Ballard (237) and Bondurant-Farrar (249) stayed closer in line with Perry. Kennedy Tunink led Perry's efforts with a low of 48 strokes and was the top medalist for the meet.

Perry then sent Zoey Vail, Addison Huntington, and Kaylee Wuebker to Grand Junction to face East Greene. Wuebker's score of 59 led the pack.

Golf (Boys)

The Bluejays hit the links twice in the past week with some of the area's top talents. They opened the season April 6 at Ballard's home course where Perry's top four scorers lost 185-237. That was followed by taking third to Des Moines Christian (168) and Greene County (199) after hitting 242 in a windy home event April 8.

So far this season, it's been about picking up individual victories wherever possible. Senior Zach Darr was the lone man to hit a par-4 on hole seven in Huxley. Kain Killmer was the only Bluejay to hit a low of four strokes on hole three, tying Ballard's top shot.

Darr had a similarly impressive showing on hole six in the second meet when he sunk hole six in three shots. That would have been the top mark If not for a birdie from DMC's Cole Chittenden.

Track (Girls)

Events have been limited to just three meets for Perry's track teams so far due to Woodward-Granger's weather postponement April 8. Before that cancellation, the Jayettes took part in the Ogden Early Bird on April 1 and took seventh place among eight teams, placed sixth of seven April 6 at Gilbert and sixth of eight April 12 at Carroll.

Through three meets, Lydia Olejniczak has been one of the team's consistent highlights as she won the 200 meter dash (28.63 seconds) at Gilbert, knocking a whole second off from her first meet.

Jaylene Karolus has been the team's second-highest contributor so far, finding the most success in the 1,500 meter run (5:31.10) after placing fourth at Gilbert behind a trio of fellow state hopefuls. The junior also took first place at Carroll in the 3,000 meter run (12:03.64).

Track (Boys)

Taking part in the same meets as the girls, the Bluejays placed eighth of nine teams at Ogden and eighth of eight at Gilbert.

So far, long-distance specialist Fithawi Andemichael has been the team's peak performer as he cruised to second place in the 3,200 meter (11:15.05) at Ogden. He would forgo that event at Gilbert in favor of the 1,600 meter (5:09.59) and placed eighth.

Juan Hernandez had Perry's top performance that night after placing fourth in the 400 meter hurdles (1:06.03).