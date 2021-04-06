Woodward-Granger golf makes debut, track meets stiff competition

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Boys golf

Summer heat mixed with wintry winds made for an adventurous season-opening performance Monday for the Hawks on Jester Park's front nine with Des Moines Christian (175 points) and Ogden (207). W-G was sandwiched between the two with 207 points for the second-lowest score.

Despite difficulty on hole two — taking nine strokes — Trey Lettow finished fifth overall with a score of 45 on the 36-par course. He had two of the best scores of the day, sinking both hole four and eight in three strokes, putting him right alongside Des Moines Christian's top-finisher Carsen Theis.

Not far behind was Coby Peters (47) who got off to a hot start, ranking among the top-five through four holes before cooling down midway through. He finished seventh overall.

Rounding out the W-G roster were Joel Harney (54), August Thielen (57), Colby Tague (59) and TJ Trewet (65).

Girls golf

Sharing the links with the boys, the girls team also placed second with a score of 229 in slightly tighter competition with Des Moines Christian (223) and Ogden (232).

Woodward had three girls tie for fifth-place overall with a score of 57. Emma Greiner, Emily Trewet and Molly Cue all finished with identical scores.

Among the entire field of 16 girls, Trewet had the top score with four strokes on hole eight while Cue's five strokes on hole five were tied for the day's best mark. Greiner peaked on hole four with four strokes, making her just one of four girls to hit par.

Rian Jamison (58), Ava Peterson (59) and Kylie Limoges (67) also competed.

Boys track & field

Among a field of 13 teams, Woodward-Granger started its season with an 11th place team finish Friday at the Winterset Invite. Points were difficult to come by as the Hawks were surrounded by state-qualifying and champion talent in virtually every event.

A couple of Hawks were able to slip through the cracks tough as Dylan Bird took flight for a third-place, 20-foot-3 long jump. The team's 1,600 medley relay took fifth-place with 4 minutes 26 seconds.