Perry Pulse Dance Team wraps up season with packed Spring Showcase

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The crowd was out in full force Friday, March 25 in the high school gym for the Perry Pulse Dance Team's Spring Showcase and annual fundraiser. Because of numerous quarantines the team experienced this season, the team was not able to perform at many home events, making this final performance all the more special for the team, which also honored its record number 11 seniors.

Throughout the night, the team performed all of its routine ranging from its state pom routine's ode to boy bands, a state hip hop routine entitled "Stop the Hate" reflecting social causes and a glow stick finale in the dark entitled "Neverending Story" to send the seniors to continue writing their stories.

Between the team showcases and special guest performances from Grimes Superstars, Los Laureles and Dance Vision, each of the seniors performed special solo or dual spotlights: Libby Hastings "Blow Your Mind," Shelby De La Cruz/Lindsey Oblea, Eliza Cunningham "Wings," captain Macie Mosher "Stay," Eve Chavez/Leslie Ramos, Claire Southward "Forever," Emma Stika "Something's Got a Hold of Me," Aubree Tasler "Confident," Cindy Troung "Womanizer."