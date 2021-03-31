Woodward-Granger volleyball standout Elly Polich signs with Grand View

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After landing on the first-team conference volleyball list two years in a row, Woodward-Granger's Elly Polich will take her talents to Grand View University. Following months of debate, the senior Hawk inked her name Wednesday, March 31 to continue her career and education as a Viking.

Polich told the Perry Chief that other schools of consideration were Simpson College and Central College. Ultimately, GVU was the perfect fit as the program checked virtually every box for Polich and her family.

"It's closer to home. I also like the program because I'm going to be majoring in kinesiology. They're better for that. And when I went and visited, I just liked the campus more than the others," Polich said and also noted the appeal of attending a school with smaller class sizes.

On top of the short drive to the campus in Des Moines and the favorable academic outlook, Polich was impressed by the team's string of success.

Grand View finished its 2020 season with 15-4 overall and won the Heart of America Conference regular season with a 12-0 record before losing in tournament action.

How she will fit into the roster, Polich said the coaching staff has left the door open for any possibility. Everything is "unsettled until practices," Polich said.

What is known, Polich has been one of the premier performers in the West Central Activities Conference as a driving force for the Hawks' attack.

A three-year starter for W-G, Polich had career averages of 2.4 kills and 2.3 digs per set. She also held a 90 percent serve efficiency along with an ace in every seven attempts. Those stats along with her performance with the Ohana Volleyball Club were eye-popping enough for the Vikings to extend the invitation after Polich initiated her interest as a recruit.

Polich's senior season head coach and mother Virginia Polich has even more perspective having known her from day one. She told the Chief, above her daughter's ability as an outsider hitter, it's her resilience that has made Elly a strong asset for her teams.

"She doesn't really get down on herself when she gets frustrated," Polich said. "She's finding a way to get that next point or get that ball down or fix whatever's not working at the time."