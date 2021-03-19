Pulse Dance Team Spring Showcase set for March 26

Contributed news from Faye Southward, Head Coach PHS Pulse Dance Team

Pulse Dance Team will host its annual Spring Showcase at 7 p.m. on Friday, March 26 in the Perry High School gym.

Admission is $5 and no discounts or passes will be taken as it is our annual fundraiser. Masks are required and we would remind families to social distance as possible.

This year's theme is "This Is Our Story." Because of multiple quarantines this year, Pulse members did not get to perform at many home events. The team is excited to show their routines (pom, hip hop, lyrical, jazz, coed and glow sticks) along with honoring a record number 11 seniors.

There will also be a few dances by Perry's local Hispanic dance group and several alumnae are returning to perform as well. We look forward to seeing everyone on March 26!