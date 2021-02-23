Three Perry High School dancers selected for All-Iowa Honor Dance Team

Special to Perry Chief

Three dancers from the PHS Pulse Dance Team auditioned and were selected to perform with the All-Iowa Honor Dance Team.

Perry seniors Claire Southward, Aubree Tasler and Cindy Truong joined over 200 other dancers on Tuesday, Feb. 22 to learn and record the show that will air during the Iowa Girls State High School Basketball tournament on March 6.

Normally, dancers who audition and earn a place on the All-Iowa Honor Dance Team will practice for a few hours before performing during the girls state basketball tournament. This year's show looked different because of COVID-19 restrictions as the dancers came together on Feb. 22 to learn the entire show and then pre-record the show for television.

All dance teams represented are members of the Iowa State Dance Team Association,

and the dancers were chosen based on ability, attitude, dedication and leadership qualities. Dancers auditioned virtually, with 520 auditioning last fall.

The performance by the All-Iowa Honor Dance Team will take place during the 4A

championship game at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 6. The halftime group includes 238 dancers representing 90 Iowa high schools. The halftime performance will be aired on Iowa PBS at approximately 2 p.m.