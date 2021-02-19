Hawks' Graham, Harney compete in Day 2 of State tournament

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After surviving the first day of the state wrestling tournament, Woodward-Granger's remaining two competitors found the end of their seasons as both Riece Graham (132 pounds) and Dustin Harney (160) landed on the wrong end of the mat during Day Two at the Wells Fargo Arena.

Riece Graham

Through the first two minutes against 6-seed Taylor Huggins of Davis County, it was anyone's match as the 11-seeded Graham was only down 4-2 after the first period. Then Huggins kicked into high gear and limited Graham to just two more points en route to a 12-4 major decision.

After three years developing at Perry, Graham was an immediate success story for the Hawks after he was repeatedly on the edge of tournament qualification as Bluejay. He finished his senior season with a record of 32-13.

Dustin Harney

Harney faced a smaller gap according to the bracket organizers as he was only a one-slot underdog against 9-seed Landon Kirby of Grinnell. Just like Graham before him, Harney was not easily swayed by the spotlight as he was down just 2-0 after two minutes.

Connecting well in the second round, the gap gradually grew into an 11-6 deficit at the final whistle to bring the Woodward junior’s season to a close.

Intent on returning to the Well for his senior year, Harney has eight other state qualifiers in his current weight class that have at least one more year of eligibility. Like Harney, five will be seniors looking for one last chance to rep their school colors on the biggest stage. With a record of 41-10, Harney finished the season with the most wins for the Hawks.