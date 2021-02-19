Hawks girls basketball closes season after regional loss

Coming off one of the team's best performances, Woodward-Granger (5-16) found its season wrap after a 64-25 loss to Grundy Center (17-3) after the two-hour drive to Wednesday’s regional quarterfinal.

Currently ranked 19th in the latest Class 2A power index, the Spartans stormed out in a hurry to prove their potential to advance in the postseason. After the end of one quarter, they allowed just one Woodward shot to fall through as Grundy Center led 20-3. That was a special performance even by Grundy's lofty standards as it was the largest lead the Spartans have held to start a game.

That set the rest of the night in motion as Woodward was unable to recover as Grundy sliced through, making nearly half of their shots while the defense suppressed the Hawks' comeback bids.

Coming off a career-night against Ogden, Darby Nixon was perfect from three-point territory to help respond. Unfortunately, those two shots were the only attempts Grundy allowed the junior guard. Grace Deputy was the Hawks' primary weapon as she worked in a team-high nine points and five rebounds. As the team’s lone starting senior, Ava Petersen closed her career with four points and led the team with three assists and one steal.

The Spartans had a trio of players respond with double-digit point totals and as a team, doubled Woodward's rebounds and tripled their forced turnovers. Had the Hawks reversed the script, they would next face Earlham which had previously won by 28 points against Woodward in December.