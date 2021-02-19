Hawks basketball wraps season in battle with PCM

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Eight minutes made the difference for Woodward-Granger's season as the Hawks (9-14) lost 42-29 in a game that was closer than the box score says against PCM (11-10) in Thursday's second substate round.

Taking an early lead has been at the crux of the Hawks' campaign as they were 7-1 in games where they led after one quarter. Even the smallest leads went in Woodward's favor as the team was 2-0 while holding a one-point advantage. Holding a 7-6 lead over the Mustangs, the Hawks aimed to add to that nearly perfect ratio.

After three quarters, the game was tied 22-22 as both teams proved allergic to clean shots. Such a close margin sent PCM in a scramble to take control, with one player alone making just 2-of-11 three-point tries. But as a team, Woodward's luck around the arc was just as troublesome — five players shot a combined 0-of-15 — unable to keep the pace down the home stretch where PCM scored 20 of the final 27 points to seal the win.

While not without precedent, the Mustangs' game-sealing run made them just the sixth team to score 20 points in a single quarter against the Hawks this season.

W-G sophomore Brody Nardini provided the biggest boost to the team's odds as he led the way with 10 points and seven rebounds. Senior Coby Peters also provided a catalyst with six points and five rebounds, and was the only Hawk to make multiple three-pointers.

With the loss, Woodward's four-season streak of at least 10 wins comes to an end as the Hawks finished with an overall record of 9-14. At 6-10 in conference play, they ranked eighth in the West Central Activities Conference.