Bondurant takes down Jayettes on Senior Night, Wolf stepping down

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry (2-19, 0-17) and Bondurant-Farrar (13-5, 12-5) met Friday one last time with the latter walking out with a 75-37 win.

Unstoppable quartet

Bondurant seemingly scored at will largely thanks to the contributions of four Lady Jays. Running the score up, Katelyn Lappe led the way with 21 points while Riley Gilroy (15 pts) and Avery Fried (12 pts) also had major contributions.

"We feel we have plenty of people who can fill in any given night," Bondurant head coach Ben Anderson said. "It just happened to be those three tonight."

At the center of such wealth was Mia Miller (8 pts), who tied the school single-game assists record Tuesday with 14 dishes. Her full official stats were not available after the game but virtually every possession ran through her hands as she has done all season.

"She knows how to be a floor general and get people in position to score and help them be successful," Anderson complimented, adding how she had a perfect night shooting last week before rolling her ankle.

Bondurant looks to keep the pace Saturday for their regular-season finale against a scrappy Boone team (7-8, 9-9) that previously beat the Lady Bluejays by double digits earlier in the year.

End of Eras

With Perry leaving the Raccoon River Conference for the Heart of Iowa Conference starting in the fall, Friday marked the last matchup between the Jayettes and Lady Bluejays as conference opponents on the hardwood. As far as girls basketball is concerned, the rivalry has seen the power shift in recent years as Bondurant has won the last eight matchups. But from 2012-2018, Perry had a 7-6 advantage.

Anderson, a Perry graduate, said he's happy to see the school making the transition to the Heart of Iowa in what he hopes to be a positive change.

"I used to coach in [the Heart of Iowa]," Anderson added. "It's been great coming back here today, seeing some faces and hearing my name a little bit from people I haven't seen in a while. But I'm happy for them to find a niche that can help them out a little bit."

Friday was also Perry head coach Skylar Wolf's final time on the Jayettes' home bench. After three seasons as the skipper, Wolf officially resigned from his teaching and coaching position in the district as he will move on to another teaching opportunity in Iowa. Barring a win Wednesday against Boone in the regional quarterfinal, he ends his tenure in Perry with a 9-55 record.

"I'm thankful for the kids coming in and working hard every day," Wolf said. "I've learned a lot from this experience. I'm just thankful for everybody that has worn a jersey or been a part of the program."

Seniors to remember

Before the game, Perry honored the five seniors on roster: Lanie Fish, Phoebe Stewart, Michelle Tobar (career-high 8 pts), Kennedy Tunink (2 pts) and Quinn Whiton (5 pts). While sophomore Lydia Olejniczak once again led the team with 17 points, the Jayette seniors were given their moment to shine by starting on the floor in the second half.

While most of the spotlight has been on Olejniczak the past couple years, the seniors have been unsung heroes for their years of effort. Even when Whiton was injured her whole junior season, she came to every practice and game to help the team and grow for this year.

"Seniors from my perspective, all of them have been out for four years. They put in the work,” Wolf said. “Gone through coaching changes, the offseason workouts, the weight room, come into practice every day. They've met my standard, so it was time to reward them on that final go-around on the home court."