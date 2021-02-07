Perry sends Cole Nelson to third district competition

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Among a crowd of ADM, Gilbert, Greene County and Van Meter, along with host Woodward-Granger, Perry sent forward one Bluejay to next weekend's district round. For the third year in a row, Cole Nelson has moved forward as he qualified with a second-place finish.

Last season, the Bluejays were blessed to send four district qualifiers forward. With three graduated, that left Nelson (120 pounds) as the lone hopeful to repeat.

Ranked in the polls all season and placing second at the conference tournament, he was primed for an automatic bid until the final seconds against Greene County's McKinley Robbins who narrowly won 4-3 following a last-minute Nelson escape. With the season on the line — let alone a potential third state tournament appearance — he won via no contest in the second-place match.

Three more Bluejays had the opportunity to extend their seasons, but only afforded third-place finishes after falling short in the second-place wrestle back. Taylor Atwell (106) and Jeb Stewart (145) each walked away with two wins to earn their place while Alan Gomez (285) finished third with one win. Atwell, in particular had a strong showing relative to her season as she had won only two varsity matches coming into Saturday.

Stewart, one of Perry's few seniors this season, saw his high school career come to an end on a razor sharp sudden victory in the third-place match and finished 23-19 overall this season. The rest of Perry's roster fell in the bottom half of the final standings.

Below is a full list of Perry's individual finishes: Taylor Atwell (106, 3rd); Cole Nelson (120, 2nd); Kyle Hernandez (132, 6th); Tanner Burgin (138, 5th); Jeb Stewart (145, 3rd); Anthony Tlaceca (152, 6th); Keegan Snyder (160, 6th); Kain Killmer (170, 5th); Brian Hernandez (182, 5th); Kevin Colin (220, 5th); Alan Gomez (285, 3rd).