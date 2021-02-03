Perry wrestling wraps regular season with home quad

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry wrestling saw one last bit of action on Tuesday before the weekend's sectional event. In the end, all three of the Bluejays' guests had the upper hand as ADM (46-17), Carroll (55-21) and Lewis Central (65-6) all notched dual wins.

As the smallest spread of the evening, Perry earned three wins against ADM headlined by a technical fall from Cole Nelson (120 pounds) over Evan Vanomy. Tanner Burgin (138) and Jeb Stewart (145) followed in his footsteps with wins by decision, with the former earning his win with a last-minute reversal to gain the upper hand.

The points came through quicker against Carroll with a number of additional forfeits, only affording wins in action from Nelson and Keegan Snyder (160). Against Kamden Robinson, Snyder was kept silent on the scoreboard for the first two rounds down 2-0 but managed to win 7-6 after an eventful final period.

With a 4-2 decision over two-time state tournament participant Tanner Wink, Nelson was Perry's lone defense depriving Lewis Central of a clean sweep after earning the final points with two escapes.

Nelson looks to advance to districts once again at Saturday's sectional event at Woodward-Granger. He is the lone returner of Perry's four district qualifiers last year.