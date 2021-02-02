Madrid boys storm back against Woodward-Granger basketball

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

After losing earlier in the season to Woodward-Granger (5-12, 4-9), Madrid (9-8, 6-7) drew a line in the sand Tuesday in the Hawks' house for a 48-39 win.

Big finale

Madrid got off to a commanding start by preventing Woodward from scoring until late into the first quarter, but that was eventually a wash as the Tigers only led 19-17. That was enough room for the Hawks to swing the pendulum with a third-quarter lead largely thanks to Dylan Backe, who led the team with 17 points.

Then the game broke loose in the fourth quarter as the Tigers went on a 20-10 run for a comeback victory, flipping the script compared to Woodward running away late in the game to start the new year.

"We started putting pressure on them, picked them up in our three-quarter court press and started to get them to turn it over. Finally found a bit of energy," Madrid head coach Brian Surratt said of the team's final kick.

All hands on deck

A working theory for how Woodward snuck back into the game revolves around what the Tigers were missing. After fouling three times early in the first half, Gabe Peterson was put on Madrid's bench, subsequently handicapping the team's length and control in the paint.

He made an immediate impact back on the floor in the second half. While he only finished with 12 points, he was involved with nearly every possession, including a crucial win to go up 30-29 following a play at the net.

"He can be such a dominant player," Surratt said. "It just allows us to do so many things because you can just throw the basketball up to him, he can do so many things. He's such a great rebounder. Not having him in that first half rally hurt our ability to move the ball."

In Peterson's absence, Kadyn Severson stepped in as the primary piece on offense with a team-high 17 points. Cayden Fuson and Brady Leonard each tacked on eight points in auxiliary roles.

Looking for daylight

While Madrid now rides a five-game win streak that hopes to continue Thursday against Glidden-Ralston (2-13), Woodward-Granger sits with four straight losses. The Hawks pay a visit Friday to conference-leader Des Moines Christian (14-2).