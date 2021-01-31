Stewart, Nelson top Perry's list at RRC tournament

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

The Perry wrestling team took part in Saturday's Raccoon River Conference tournament in Carlisle. With an expanded slate of 10 teams in this year's conference, Perry placed 10th with 63 total team points. Two Bluejays took second-place in their weight class as Cole Nelson (120 pounds) and Jeb Stewart (145) both reached the title match after winning their first two rounds against the field.

Nelson, ranked No. 8 in Class 2A, went up a familiar foe in No. 5 Rylie Anderson of Bondurant-Farrar. Their fourth meeting this season, Anderson came out on top with a 2-1 decision for the closest battle yet between the two state tournament hopefuls. Before the championship round, Nelson's mat time took less than three minutes to win his first two matches.

Stewart took a longer route to the title round as he won via two decisions, winning by a total of 14-2 before facing Jireh Gallegos of Carroll. Faced against the No. 7 wrestler in Class 3A, Stewart fell in a 10-0 major decision.

Also contributing points to Perry's total, Alan Gomez (285) placed third and Keegan Snyder (160) took fifth-place. The former was 3-1 overall as he fought back in the wrestleback after a loss in the first round. His biggest win came in the consolation semifinal against North Polk's Cole Sanger who holds a 19-12 record this season. Gomez previously lost to an 18-12 opponent. Snyder's day was more limited as he win one match via a 9-8 decision and a second match won by disqualification.

Overall, Bondurant-Farrar came out on top with 187 points followed by last year's champ Winterset with 175 points. Perry placed seventh of eight teams in 2020 and placed five individuals within the top three.

Next Up

Perry will jump back into action with back-to-back events Monday in DCG and Tuesday at home.