Perry preps for RRC tourney with Gilbert quad meet

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Before taking on the Raccoon River Conference on Jan. 30, Perry wrestling made a pitstop Thursday, Jan. 28 in Gilbert (57-24) for a quad meet but lost all three duals with South Central Calhoun (59-18) and West Marshall (57-18) adding stiff competition with a combined five ranked wrestlers in the gym.

Building upon his undefeated weekend for the Bluejays, Class 2A No. 8 Cole Nelson (120) won all three of his matches Thursday. Only his bout with South Central Calhoun's Brock Nattress ended before the first-round buzzer. He needed just 16 seconds in the second round for the third pin.

Alan Gomez (285) also left unscathed as he picked up two wins and a forfeit, winning both in under two minutes. His night was highlighted by a 1 minute 14 second pin against West Marshall's Adam Bartine.

Jeb Stewart (145) picked up two wins as well, defeating his Gilbert and West Marshall foes while falling short in a comeback 3-1 decision against Kevin King of South Central.

Grabbing isolated wins were Taylor Atwell (106) and Leonard Jacobson (195). Atwell's 42-second fall against Gilbert was among her quickest bouts of the season.

Next Up

Perry loads up Saturday for the RRC tournament hosted by Carlisle. Five Bluejays placed in the top three last year and placed seventh overall. Nelson was the champion at 113 pounds.