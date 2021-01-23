Woodward's Nixon, Polich claim first place at weekend tournament

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

While Charity Mickles was competing at the girls state tournament Saturday, the Woodward-Granger boy wrestlers put together a second-place performance Saturday at the Rich Gray Invitational in Truro.

As a team, the Hawks produced 168.5 points, just one point behind their Interstate 35 hosts. Fellow WCAC member Van Meter was in fourth place with 147.5 points.

Individually, No. 7 Peyton Nixon (113 pounds) and Kade Polich (182) left with crowns to give W-G two first-place finishes with undefeated showings. Both receiving a leg up after opening round byes, they'd win their next three rounds. Polich was particularly effective as he spent all of 3 minutes and 13 seconds on the floor while Nixon needed all the time in a decision over Albia's Brodie Conner.

Riece Graham (126) and Alex Evans (285) also made it to title matches, only affording second-place slots. Alex Saxton (106), Dustin Harney (160) and Jon McKeever (170) all collected third-place hardware.

Graham and Evans each headed into their championship matches against I-35 opponents. After winning his first two rounds, Graham lost via a major decision against Ryan Steinlage who has lost only three brawls this season. Evans also had two wins on the day, each coming via third-round pins but his day would end against No. 9 Cristian Roquet in the first-round.

Saxton, Harney and McKeever’s third-place performances all came with two wins. Harney received an additional win via medical forfeit against Martensdale-St Marys’ Cael Cassedy, who ranks No. 7 in Class 1A.

Below is a comprehensive list of Woodward-Granger's individual finishes: Alex Saxton (106, 3rd); Peyton Nixon (113, 1st); Holden Heard (120, N/A); Riece Graham (126, 2nd); Jayden Flugge-Smith (132, N/A); Tjaden Smeltzer (138, N/A); Oliver Potter (145, N/A); Brayden Simons (152, N/A); Dustin Harney (160, 3rd); Jon McKeever (170, 3rd); Kade Polich (182, 1st); Devan Brown (195, N/A); Kolby Fogarty (220, N/A); Alex Evans (285, 2nd).

Next Up

Woodward will take on some familiar foes Tuesday at Carlisle with a slate of Perry, Gilbert and Boone.