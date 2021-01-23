Perry wrestlers compete in Rich Gray Invitational

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry wrestling brought a small crowd to Saturday's Rich Gray Invitational in Truro. With six names on the roster, the team finished 14th of 17 schools but didn't leave empty-handed, as three Bluejays were placed including Cole Nelson with a title crown.

Currently ranked No. 8 in the Class 2A in the latest polls after a recent loss to another top-10 name, Nelson powered through Saturday's slate. He'd win all three of his matchups, punctuated by handing Van Meter's Riley Harger just his fifth loss of the season, winning via a 5-2 decision.

Alan Gomez (285) had the next highest placement as he won twice in the consolation bracket to grab fifth-place. His biggest moment came in his final action, bringing down Southeast Warren's Justin McCauley in the middle of the second round.

Jeb Stewart (145) was on the verge of three wins, as he'd lose by only one point in his final match. He left with two wins — one by major decision, one by pin — for sixth place. And while Keegan Snyder (160) wasn't able to place, he laid claim to the quickest pin of Perry's day as he won in 50 seconds over Chariton's Tyler Govaert.

Below is a comprehensive list of Perry's individual finishes: Cole Nelson (120, 1st); Tanner Burgin (138, N/A); Jeb Stewart (145, 6th); Keegan Snyder (160, N/A); Alan Gomez (285, 5th).

Next Up

Perry treks over to Carlisle for some competition that will include Woodward-Granger for the fourth time this season.