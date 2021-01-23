Perry, Woodward-Granger girls compete in state tournament

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

A month before the boys hit the mats in the Wells Fargo Arena, girls from across the state converged Friday and Saturday just outside of Iowa City for the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association (IWCOA) girls state wrestling tournament. Among the hundreds of participants were Perry's Taylor Atwell (106 pounds) and Martha Turrado (138) and Woodward-Granger's Charity Mickles (120).

For Perry, Atwell came in with hopes to climb the ladder after finishing 2-2 at last year's tournament. Exiting the champ bracket after two rounds, the sophomore Jayette finished with an overall record of 4-2 after she won her first consolation matches.

As the 41-seed, Atwell proved how much guesswork goes into the brackets as she won against both the 8 and 13-seed wrestlers in the consolation bracket. Her run came to an end against 12-seed Lauren Rogalla of Bettendorf with 38 seconds left in the third round.

Also repping Perry's colors, coming in with just four matches this season overall, Turrado withstood pressure against the 16-seed for the entire six minutes but lost a 9-5 decision. She'd fall in her first matchup in the consolation bracket to 12-seed Kylan Green of Okoboji.

The sixth-place finisher last season for Woodward-Granger, Mickles' run this year was cut short in the fifth consolation round as she finished 4-3 overall. As the six-seed, she made quick work of the first round competition. Ottumwa's Emma Strayer overcame her 12-seed disadvantage and won by fall in the second round, sending Mickles to the consolation bracket.

In the wrestle back, the Hawk won her next three rounds, capped by a major decision over the 11-seed but 10-seed Kadence Pape was a bridge too far and handed Mickles her second loss to end her weekend.

This year's boys state tournament will be held Feb. 18-20.