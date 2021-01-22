Woodward-Granger wrestling falls to Webster City

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger's wrestlers had their second of three events this week as they played host Thursday to Webster City after the meet was postponed earlier this season. Ranked No. 10 to start the new year, the Lynx dropped from the latest polls but with three individuals still ranked, Webster had the upper hand for a 51-22 victory over the Hawks.

A rarity this season, there were no forfeits from either team as both teams offered an exciting full slate. Headlining the night was a 113-pound ranked matchup between Webster City's No. 1 Camron Phetxoumphone and WG's No. 7 Peyton Nixon. The two previously met at last week's Perry invitational with Phetxoumphone winning in the first round. On Thursday, Nixon lasted 3 minutes 28 seconds with the top-ranked Phetxoumphone after escaping three times in the first round.

Webster City had two more ranked names at the ready with No. 4 Carson Doolittle (106) winning via a third-round pin over Alex Saxton and No. 10 CJ Hisler locking up Kade Polich early in the second round.

On the flip side, Woodward had five total wins starting with Dustin Harney winning in 1:29 for the quickest pin of the night. Jon McKeever (170) and Alex Evans (285) both won via decisions while Devan Brown (195) had the team's other pin. Riece Graham (126) won via a 15-4 major decision.

Next Up

Woodward will be repped by Charity Mickles (120) to the girls state tournament starting Friday. She placed sixth in her class last season. The boys’ side will compete at their own tournament Saturday at Interstate 35.