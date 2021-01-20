Woodward wrestling wins two duals at ACGC triangular

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

With a fourth team unavailable Tuesday to join the quad meet in ACGC, Woodward-Granger wrestling left with two dual wins against both ACGC (69-24) and Baxter (60-9).

Without enough slots between the two teams against a packed Woodward roster, four Hawks — Holden Heard (113 pounds), Joel Harney (120), Kade Polich (182), Devan Brown (195) — had the night off with two forfeited wins.

Below is a comprehensive list of Tuesday's finishes excluding forfeits: Alex Saxton (106, 1-1); Riece Graham (126, 1-0); Jayden Flugge-Smith (132, 1-0); Tjaden Smeltzer (138, 0-2); Oliver Potter (145, 1-1); Brayden Simons (152, 1-1); Dustin Harney (160, 2-0); Jon McKeever (170, 1-0); Kolby Fogarty (220, 1-1); Alex Evans (285, 1-0).

That left Dustin Harney as the lone Hawk to beat an opponent from both schools. Coming off a 2-3 performance over the weekend wrestling at 152 pounds, Harney took on competition from the 160-pound class and won both matchups with first-round pins.

Quickest Pin

With nine pins between everyone, five were decided in the first round. Oliver Potter's 28-second win over Baxter's Hope Good topped the charts Tuesday, only needing a brisk takedown to call match.

Also against Baxter, Alex Saxton's 1:04 pin against Kailee Conradi was filled with a little more action. Conradi managed to get one escape in that span but was ultimately strapped by Saxton's second takedown. He was already well on his way to a tech fall as he was ahead 9-1 in just over a minute.

Closest Matchup

On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tjaden Smeltzer was a mere move away from a win as he lost a 10-9 decision to Baxter's Brad Matthews. Leading 8-6 after two rounds, a reversal and takedown in the closing minute set Matthews' win in motion.

Next Up

Woodward plays host for the first time in over a month as Webster City comes to town Thursday night for a dual.