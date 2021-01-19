Burgin leads the way as Perry wrestling wins two at quad meet

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Perry wrestling left Tuesday's quad at South Hamilton with two wins in tow. The Bluejays logged wins against both their host and Nevada while coming up short against Ogden.

Perry 51 - Nevada 23

By far the Bluejays' biggest team success of the night as they combined for seven outright wins and would have won handily even without the two forfeits from the Wolfpack.

There were a handful of matches that stood above the rest though as Kevin Colin (220 pounds), Tanner Burgin (138), Juan Hernandez (145) and Keegan Snyder (160) all had first-round pins. None were faster to the floor than Hernandez taking down Rowan Steele in 53 seconds.

Perry 41 - South Hamilton 39

Compared to the nearly full slate against Nevada, the Bluejays' mat time was severely limited with South Hamilton where there were seven vacant slots. Perry walked away with four forfeit wins, helping keep the Hawks at an arm's distance.

The Bluejays still did enough with the relatively small card, most notably with Snyder and Hernandez each logging a pin as two of the final four matchups. Sandwiched between them, Anthony Tlaceca (145) wasn't able to hold down Blake Harris long enough, but with a 3-2 decision only allowed three points to the Hawks' score and ultimately just enough to avoid the team loss.

Ogden 60 - Perry 15

Wins were even tougher to come by against Ogden, but Cole Nelson (126) and Burgin both locked up W's to walk away Tuesday as Perry's lone undefeated pair. Nelson won twice overall along with a forfeit while Burgin saw action in all three duals.

Next Up

Perry travels Saturday to Truro among nine teams for an invitational. Additionally, Taylor Atwell and Martha Turrado head to Iowa City for the girls state wrestling championships. Atwell advanced to the 106-pound quarterfinals last year placed third at the AAU state tournament.