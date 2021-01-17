Perry hosts over dozen teams for annual wrestling invite

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

While Perry wrestling missed out on Thursday's home dual, the Bluejays were on their own mats Saturday along with 18 other schools from across the state for the annual Perry Invitational.

Overall with 46 points, Perry placed 15th with West Delaware (the No. 1 ranked team in Class 2A) winning handsomely with 295 points; a 95-point margin over second-place Logan Magnolia (No. 3, Class 1A).

Competing with a nearly full roster, three Bluejays earned placements in their brackets: Cole Nelson (120 pounds, 2nd place); Jeb Stewart (145, 5th); and Alan Gomez (285, 7th).

After winning with a pin and two decisions in his first three matches, Nelson came mere seconds away from taking the top prize as his championship match with Spirt Lake Park's Jon Burnette went into the tiebreaker round. As the No. 6 ranked 120-pounder in the class, Burnette edged out a 3-1 win over Nelson who was ranked No. 7 in the most recent Predicament rankings.

Nelson wasn't alone facing some of the top talent in the state. On his way to fifth place, Stewart lost by a tech fall in the second round to Carroll's Jireh Gallegos (No. 7, Class 3A) and bounced back with two wins. Gomez had an early morning loss but turned around to win his next three rounds.

Tanner Burgin (138) was bounced from the first round, encountering Logan Magnolia's Hagen Heistand (No. 1, Class 1A) and falling in the second round. Burgin won one of two consolation matchups. That encompassed all of Perry's point contributions.

Next Up

Perry's next action comes Tuesday at South Hamilton along with Nevada and Ogden.