No. 10 Panorama girls take down Woodward-Granger

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Following the increased crowd limit policy this week, Woodward-Granger (3-8, 3-6) pulled the short straw playing in front of its biggest home crowd of the season as the Hawks fell 72-25 to Panorama (9-2, 6-1), marking a three-game skid for W-G.

Threat Level Blue

Retaining the bulk of its talent this season, Panorama has steamrolled its opponents this season and stands as No. 10 in the Class 3A rankings. Now the Panthers have two convincing wins over Woodward after the two teams split last year's series.

Woodward-Granger head coach Gary Dresback said considering the athletic, veteran talent Panorama has at its disposal, playing a normal man-scheme wasn't an option. In turn, Panorama found ways to continually cut through the Hawks' zones.

"We can't match up with them any way you want to play it," Dresback said. "They're tough to guard no matter how you slice it."

That was made plenty evident by star junior Payton Beckham going up for 35 points, making up nearly half of her production with five three-pointers. Woodward's leading scorers in comparison were fighting for looks with Grace Deputy (10 points) and Darby Nixon (8) putting up the bulk of the Hawks' score.

No stone unturned

No spot on the floor was off-limits for the Panthers as they made a mark from every corner; driving down the lane, pushing outside and stealing without hesitation no matter the situation.

Even with a well-secured lead and just two seconds left on a rolling clock on the third quarter, the Panthers got four hands on the ball right under their net and popped in another two points at the buzzer to extend the lead to 60-23.

Picking up the pieces

With such a score out of reach all night, Dresback said he hoped to iron out wrinkles from the first game at Panorama.

"Just try to be better versions of ourselves," Dresback said. "We learned some lessons out there with how we did it because there were some times where we got through the defense just fine. We kept our cool and moved down the floor. Then there were times where we lost our focus and traveled to the wrong spot. It's about those things."

Next Up

The Hawks take a break from conference action Thursday at home to play Coon Rapids-Bayard (4-5). Woodward has won the previous two years against the Crusaders.