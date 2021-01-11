Woodward-Granger wrestling soars Saturday with four wins in Winterset

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Woodward-Granger's busy week closed Saturday with a four-team victory at the Gary Christensen Duals in Winterset.

Winning against Clarke/Osceola/Murray (60-24), East Union (69-3) and Southwest Iowa (56-18), Woodward also defeated Waukee's JV team (47-30). Without No. 3 Waukee's nine ranked varsity names in the circle, marquee matchups were held to a minimum.

Riece Graham (126 pounds) took on the day's only ranked matchup as he faced No. 10 Jarryn Stephens who jumped up a weight class Saturday for East Union. Graham came out on top 10-9 thanks to a heart-racing finish that saw the pair exchange four reversals, an escape and a takedown in the final round. Overall, Graham finished 2-0 with two additional forfeits.

Graham wasn't the only Hawk to finish undefeated. He was joined by six teammates: Peyton Nixon (113, 2-0); Joel Harney (120, 1-0); Dustin Harney (152, 3-0); Jon McKeever (170, 4-0); Kade Polich (182, 2-0) and Devan Brown (195, 2-0).

McKeever was the lone Hawk to have a matchup from every opponent winning all four with first-round pins. Dustin Harney's strong season also continued with three pins in his three appearances Saturday.

Next Up

The Hawks move on over Thursday to Pella for a double dual with Pella and Indianola.