Perry, Woodward-Granger allowing more fans following governor announcement

Sean Cordy

Correspondent

Both Perry and Woodward-Granger have made a push that inches closer to normality at least among their after-school sports. Following the latest proclamation from Gov. Kim Reynolds, each school has issued new guidelines that will permit more fans for entry.

Perry

There will be no two fans per high school athlete limit starting with Monday night's basketball game against South Hamilton. Fans will still be required to wear masks during the entirety of events and must maintain six feet of distance between households. The student section will sit on the west bleachers, social distance permitting.

While more fans may attend the majority of events, Perry has elected to limit attendance to two spectators per athlete for larger events such as Saturday's wrestling tournament. The same protocol has been placed for middle school events.

Woodward-Granger

The Hawks implemented an identical policy the previous week, allowing all fans to attend while abiding by social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines. In a fluid situation, the administration has reminded fans that the school reserves "the right to make any decision necessary for our students to be able to compete safely."